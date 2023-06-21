Violence in Manipur has left a deep wound on conscience of India: Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Manipur, especially women, to take the lead in bringing peace to the violence-hit state while acknowledging that the "unprecedented" incidents have left a "deep wound" on the conscience of the nation.

Sonia, a senior Lok Sabha MP, said the country has witnessed a "great human tragedy" unfolding in Manipur "for nearly 50 days" and that she is "deeply saddened" to see people forced to flee the only place they call home and leave behind all that they’ve built over a lifetime.

"The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in your State and uprooted thousands, has left a deep wound on the conscience of our nation...It is heartbreaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other," the former Congress president said.

Highlighting the history of Manipur which is presently witnessing ethnic violence, Sonia said the state embraced people of all ethnicities, religions, and backgrounds, and the myriad possibilities of a diverse society. It takes "tremendous trust and goodwill" to nurture the spirit of brotherhood but she warned that "a single misstep" can fan the flames of hate and divisiveness.

"Today we are at a vital crossroads. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I appeal to the people of Manipur, especially my brave sisters to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land," she said.

Sonia added, "As a mother, I understand your pain and I appeal to your good conscience to lead the way. It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months, we set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this trial. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal."