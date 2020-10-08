Violent protests erupt in Kolkata, Howrah during BJP's secretariat march

Clashes erupted between BJP workers and police at several places of Kolkata and Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday as the saffron party’s March to the State Secretariat turned violent.

BJP workers resorted to stone pelting at the police and tried to barge through the barricades. The police retaliated with lobbing tear gas shells using water cannons and baton charging the party workers to disperse the crowd.

Police claimed they recovered a loaded pistol from one of the protesters, according to PTI. It also alleged BJP workers lobbed crude bombs at police, an accusation rejected by the saffron party as false.

Thousands of slogan-shouting BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah began marching towards Nabanna at around 12:30 PM. Newly appointed BJYM president Tejasvi Surya was also present in Howrah.

Several BJP activists, including some senior leaders, were injured. It was still not known whether police personnel were also injured, according to reports.

Thick plumes of smoke from discarded tyres that the protesters set on fire to block traffic blackened the sky and streets were littered with stones. Shops and other business establishments hurriedly downed their shutters during the skirmishes.

Addressing the workers at the start of the rally, Surya dubbed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government as the “most corrupt” and said that it will soon be "uprooted" from Bengal.

"I am not here to give speeches. I am here to stand by you in your fight against this undemocratic and corrupt government. It will soon be uprooted," said Surya.

"This is what fascism looks like! Country bombs hurled at our rally by TMC goons from rooftops. Tear gas and water canons launched against a peaceful march. The tyrant’s time is coming to an end," tweeted Surya.

Several BJP workers and leaders were injured in a clash with police. While state BJP vice president Raju Banerjee fell ill during the protest and was hospitalised, national secretary Arvind Menon was injured and admitted to a private health facility in Kolkata. Several BJP workers were arrested.

Alleging that police used excessive force on “peaceful protests” State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that it showed that TMC was losing ground and was afraid of democratic protests.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the third protest march led by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice-president Mukul Roy at Hastings-Khidderpore crossing in Kolkata.

After BJP workers fought pitched battles with police, Vijayvargiya and Roy began a sit-in at the Hastings crossing.

"We were holding a peaceful march but police action turned it into violent agitation. The police and TMC goons attacked us. It's all happening because of the dictatorial attitude of Mamata Banerjee," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

Similar chaotic scenes unfolded at the bustling Burrabazar in Kolkata where BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was leading the march. BJP national secretary Arvind Menon was injured during the scuffle.

Nearly 5,000 police and RAF personnel have been deployed in disturbed areas.

The TMC government had on Wednesday declined permission for the protest march citing the Pandemic Act. It had also declared the state secretariat closed for two days from October 8 for "sanitisation"

(With PTI inputs)