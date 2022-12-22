Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 15:52 ist
A medic collects swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test at a hospital in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid the sudden Covid scare that has erupted across many countries, a WhatsApp message has been making its rounds claiming that the newly discovered XBB subvariant of Omicron is five times more virulent and has a higher mortality rate than the Delta variant.

However, the Union health ministry has rejected the claim and has termed the message fake. "This message circulating in many WhatsApp groups regarding XXB variant of Covid-19 is fake and Misleading", said the health ministry on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath reviews Covid situation, asks officials to ramp up testing, genome sequencing

The viral message claims that "the new variant of the Covid-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly. The symptoms of the new virus Covid-Omicron XBB are - there is no cough and there is no fever."

"Covid-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it," the viral message claims further.

In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China and other countries, the Centre has asked states to step up vigil and gear up genome sequencing of positive case samples to track existing and emerging variants.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India and preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of the virus in view of the recent spike in cases in some countries. The meeting was attended by Minister of State Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Union Health Ministry
India News

What's Brewing

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

 