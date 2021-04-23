Virar hospital fire: Agitated relatives gherao ministers, hospital CEO

Tempers ran high as agitated relatives of the 13 patients who lost their lives in the fire incident at a Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra's Virar gheraod ministers, officials and hospital staff seeking answers for the death of their dear ones.

Some of them claimed that the air conditioner was faulty and the administration of Virar's Vallabh Hospital and Medical Research Centre was aware of it.

Besides, they also said that the hospital staff was sleeping when the fire broke out and that the patients could not be evacuated in time.

“There were some problems in the air conditioner yesterday…I also saw some repair work being done,” said an employee of the hospital. “They set up some fans on a temporary basis,” she added.

Read: Virar hospital staff asleep when fire broke out, say kin

Several relatives complained to Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde about the hospital administration and their attitude towards the patients. “The government has ordered a probe and the guilty will not be spared,” he said, pacifying the agitated mob.

The patients' kin also sought answers from Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal and Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Gangatharan D.

“My sister, Shama Mhatre, was admitted at the hospital. The fire took place in the wee hours and I was informed at 7.30 am in the morning about her death,” Dr Ravi Tandel said as he broke down.

Even as Dr Dilip Shah, the CEO of the hospital, was speaking to the mediapersons, an agitated mob gheroed him and sought answers. “The hospital is responsible for the death of innocent people,” said an agitated relative as security was beefed up.

Read: Narendra Modi approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of Maharashtra hospital fire victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for treatment of those injured in the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Rs 2 lakh compensation for next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.