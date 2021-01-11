Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma become parents to a baby girl

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 11 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 17:11 ist
Anushka Sharma with Team India skipper Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP File Photo

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday.

Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Sharma announced their pregnancy in August.

