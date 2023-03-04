Kohli, Anushka pray at MP temple after India's loss

Virat Kohli, wife Anushka pray at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh after India's loss

Their visit to the temple came a day after India lost the third test against Australia

PTI
PTI, Ujjain (MP),
  • Mar 04 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 15:40 ist
Virat Kohli (C) and Anushka Sharma (R) at the Mahakaleshwar temple. Credit: PTI Photo

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city early on Saturday and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

The former Indian cricket team skipper and his wife performed the 'bhasma aarti' at 4 am. The couple sat at the Nandi hall of the temple for around 30 minutes. They also performed 'panchamrit pujan abhishek' in the sanctum sanctorum.

Also Read | Former players haven't played on these pitches: Rohit

Clad in 'dhoti', Kohli was seen sporting sandalwood paste on forehead and wearing 'rudraksh' garlands, while Sharma was dressed in light pink-coloured saree. They spent more than an hour at the temple.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said, "We came for the darshan and had an excellent darshan. Thank you." Kohli just said, "Jai Mahakal...Thank you very much."

Their visit to the temple came a day after India lost the third test against Australia played at the Holkar Stadium in adjoining district Indore. Kohli scored 22 runs off 52 balls in the first innings and 13 runs in the second. Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country.

Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Madhya Pradesh
Cricket
India News

