Virologist Kang seeks volunteers for booster dose study

Virologist Gagandeep Kang announces Covid-19 vaccine booster study, seeks volunteers for clinical trials

Responding to a comment that suggested humans were not guinea pigs, Kang told the user that she was also a volunteer in a vaccine study

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 14:23 ist
Virologist and CMC, Vellore, professor Gagandeep Kang. Credit: DH File Photo

Eminent virologist Gagandeep Kang took to Twitter on Saturday to announce a clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

Kang, a professor at Vellore's Christian Medical College (CMC), tweeted that she was looking for volunteers who were vaccinated with both doses of Covaxin between three to six months ago.

Also Read | Omicron: Booster shots necessary in India, says top virologist

"Need volunteers for a clinical trial. People with 2 doses of Covaxin 3-6 months ago are eligible to enrol in a booster dosing study. Folks in Vellore, Chennai, Bangalore or Delhi willing to consider participating please email mnm.cmcvellore@gmail.com. Please retweet-thank you," she tweeted.

While responding to a comment that suggested humans were not guinea pigs, Kang told the user that she was also a volunteer in a vaccine study and "so are several friends and family, including my mother."

"Ready and willing to be, and have my family be, figurative guinea pigs any time if it advances our scientific knowledge, potentially helping others," she said.

As India reports more cases of the Omicron variant, the government has so far yet to make an announcement on offering booster doses. The Union Health Ministry, along with the ICMR, has maintained that the priority lies in fully vaccinating the country's entire adult population against the coronavirus. 

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gagandeep Kang
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

A fervour for fermentation

A fervour for fermentation

Lessons from a paper wasp

Lessons from a paper wasp

To live a life of meaning

To live a life of meaning

A big laugh in a grim world

A big laugh in a grim world

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

 