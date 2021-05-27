Virologist Jacob John believes Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 cases peak 'is around the corner'

While Tamil Nadu has been reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country since one week, according to virologist Jacob John, the state’s peak “is around the corner”.

Jacob John, retired professor and head of clinical virology and microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, told The Economic Times that Tamil Nadu’s epidemic acceleration peaked on May 13, 2021, right after the state announced complete lockdown. The country experienced its case peak on May 6, 2021, for the second wave of Covid-19.

For the past week, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a 14.89 per cent rise in Covid-19 positive cases and recording 33,000 cases on an average, daily.

When asked about the continuous surge in the cases despite the state achieving an epidemic acceleration peak, he told the publication, “The numbers continued to rise because it takes some days before the effect of momentum deceleration results in numerical peak and epidemic decline.”

He further added, “Karnataka and Tamil Nadu applied lockdown during the ascending phase of the epidemic curve — but in Tamil Nadu, it was a bit late for flattening the curve as the curve began the process of decline just a few days later.”

In the natural process of epidemic dynamics, once the momentum peaks, the number of cases reaches the peak soon. Likewise Tamil Nadu’s peak “is around the corner”, according to the virologist.

Seeing the rapid increase in the number of positive cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government announced a week-long strict lockdown across the state on Monday. On May 26, Tamil Nadu reported 33,764 new infections, which is the highest in the country, taking the state’s total number of active cases to 3,10,224.

He also told the publication that the second wave happened because the variants were missed by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) “apparently because INSACOG was not funded (as rumoured)”.