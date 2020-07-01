Vishwa Hindu Parishad's website hacked

The website of the VHP was hacked on Wednesday with its International President Alok Kumar saying that "provocative messages" were posted on its home page.

The website was hacked in the morning after which VHP's top leadership had decided to shut the site down temporarily. The website showed that it is "under maintenance" when one logs into it.

Kumar said they have approached the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi Police Cyber Cell seeking action against the hackers.

In a video statement, he said it was a matter of concern as the hackers had posted "provocative" slogans on the website.

He claimed they posted messages like "No genocide of Muslims, No to hindutva, Dalits and Muslims should fight against Modi government" on the website.

"This is not a small incident. This is to provoke our supporters and members. This is aimed at creating communal disturbance," he said.

In 2013, VHP's official Facebook page was hacked with its leaders then claiming that "malicious religious and political" material were posted.