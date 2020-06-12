Visit public places only when urgent: Mamata Banerjee

At a time when her government is facing flak from the Opposition for allegedly being unable to enforce the norms of social distancing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (June 12) urged people to avoid overcrowding buses and visit public places only when it is urgent.

“I'd urge you all to avoid overcrowding on buses, request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible & allow relaxation in reporting time. We've ensured no one's marked late in Govt offices. Visit public places only when urgent, always wear masks & stay safe!” tweeted Banerjee.

Lauding the efforts of relief workers, police and medical fraternity Banerjee urged the public to maintain social distancing and ensure proper nutrition for themselves.

“On GoWB's behalf, I'd like to thank all the relief workers, police & medical fraternity & civil society org, who've been at the forefront tackling the crises. However, we still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms & take strict care of your nutrition,” tweeted Banerjee.

She hailed the spirit of Bengal’s people in facing the twin challenges of COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan.

“It speaks volumes about the culture & indomitable spirit of the people of Bengal, how we’ve been dealing with the aftermath of the twin crises of a natural disaster & a global pandemic. Bengal will definitely emerge stronger & united out of this,” tweeted Banerjee.