Visit public places only when urgent: Mamata Banerjee

Visit public places only when urgent: Mamata Banerjee

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS ,
  • Jun 12 2020, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 19:25 ist

At a time when her government is facing flak from the Opposition for allegedly being unable to enforce the norms of social distancing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (June 12) urged people to avoid overcrowding buses and visit public places only when it is urgent.

“I'd urge you all to avoid overcrowding on buses, request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible & allow relaxation in reporting time. We've ensured no one's marked late in Govt offices. Visit public places only when urgent, always wear masks & stay safe!” tweeted Banerjee.

Lauding the efforts of relief workers, police and medical fraternity Banerjee urged the public to maintain social distancing and ensure proper nutrition for themselves.

“On GoWB's behalf, I'd like to thank all the relief workers, police & medical fraternity & civil society org, who've been at the forefront tackling the crises. However, we still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms & take strict care of your nutrition,” tweeted Banerjee.

She hailed the spirit of Bengal’s people in facing the twin challenges of COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan.

“It speaks volumes about the culture & indomitable spirit of the people of Bengal, how we’ve been dealing with the aftermath of the twin crises of a natural disaster & a global pandemic. Bengal will definitely emerge stronger & united out of this,” tweeted Banerjee.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Amphan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

COVID-19 could push over 1 billion to extreme poverty

COVID-19 could push over 1 billion to extreme poverty

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

 