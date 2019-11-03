Visit to Kashmir was an eye-opener: EU MPs

A delegation of European Union MPs Wednesday termed revocation of Article 370 as India’s internal matter and said “terrorism is a severe problem in Kashmir” and they stand with India in fighting it.

Read more at: Stand with India in its fight against terrorism: EU MPs

Terming Article 370 an internal issue of India, EU parliamentarians visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said they stand by the country in its fight against global terrorism.

Read more at: Visit to J&K was an eye-opener: EU MPs