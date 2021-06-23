Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train for the first time

The prestigious Mumbai-Pune Express now has a Vistadome coach that will allow passengers to enjoy unhindered views of the river, valley and waterfalls of the Sahyadri ranges.

Railways have decided to restore the services of the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train from June 26. This train will run with Vistadome coach for the first time on this route, according to the Central Railway.

The views of the Western Ghats while travelling in Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Goa route can now be experienced on Mumbai-Pune route also.

At present, the Vistadome coach is running in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train.

Now, passengers on the Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing through Matheran Hill (Near Neral), Songir Hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls, tunnels on the South East Ghat section.

The basic special features include wide window panes and glass rooftop, rotatable seats, and pushback chairs.

Deccan Express special train (01007) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.00 hours daily with effect from 26.6.2021 and arrive Pune at 11.05 hours the same day.

Deccan Express special train (01008) will leave Pune at 15.15 hours daily with effect from 26.6.2021 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 19.05 hours the same day.