Vistara flight engine fails soon after landing in Delhi

A Vistara flight from Bangkok to Delhi suffered a technical malfunction as one of the engines failed soon after the landing.
However, all on board were safe.
After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay: Vistara Spokesperson
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine. Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. Matter was reported to DGCA pic.twitter.com/T9W5cDnfWv
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube