Vistara flight engine fails soon after landing in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 16:41 ist

A Vistara flight from Bangkok to Delhi suffered a technical malfunction as one of the engines failed soon after the landing.

However, all on board were safe.

 

