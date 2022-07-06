Vistara flight engine fails soon after landing in Delhi

A Vistara flight from Bangkok to Delhi suffered a technical malfunction as one of the engines failed soon after the landing.

However, all on board were safe.

After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay: Vistara Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022