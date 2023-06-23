Vistara flyer talks about 'hijacking' on phone, held

A male passenger onboard Vistara flight was arrested after cabin crew members overheard him talking about 'hijacking' on a phone.

The passenger, Ritesh Sanjaykukar Juneja, claimed that he is mentally ill and that's why he was having such a conversation on the flight, reported ANI.

Mumbai police noted that Sahar Police have registered a case under section 336 and 505(2) of IPC and are probing the matter.

More details to follow...