Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

Vivek Express, country’s longest train, to operate twice a week

Vivek Express covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states in over 80 hours

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 19 2022, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 19:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The services of the country’s longest train, Vivek Express, that connects Assam with the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu will be available twice a week beginning November 22, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday.

The Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express, which was flagged off on November 19, 2011, covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states in over 80 hours.

Train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari) Vivek Express which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22, a press release issued by NFR said.

Train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27, the release said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Railways
India News
Northeast Frontier Railways

What's Brewing

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

A taste of the trucking life

A taste of the trucking life

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

‘The Crown’ and the appeal of a royal TV interview

‘The Crown’ and the appeal of a royal TV interview

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

Italy's Presicce town offers people $30k to move there

Italy's Presicce town offers people $30k to move there

 