Vizag: Gas fumes leaking again from tanker in LG Chem, say reports

Gas fumes leaking again from tanker in Vizag: Report

DH Web Desk
  • May 08 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 01:36 ist
10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are present at the spot. Ambulances are ready for any emergency, said Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer Sandeep Anand. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Gas fumes leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage today. Around 50 fire staffers, with NDRF's support, are carrying out operation. We've ordered evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions, said Visakhapatnam Dist Fire Officer Sandeep Anand, according to reports.

10 more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, are present at the spot. Ambulances are ready for any emergency, said Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer Sandeep Anand.

The govt had indicated that it will take at least a day more to totally fix the leak.

A leak of chemical vapour from LG Polymers on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam on Thursday killed 11 people and hospitalised over 350 who inhaled the toxic substance. The plant operated is located in the outskirts of the city. According to Vinay Chand, Visakhapatnam Collector, the disaster occurred at 3:45 am on Thursday due to safety standards failure.

