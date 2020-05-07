Vizag Gas Leak: Styrene polymer harmful but not universally fatal, says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria

Leakage of Styrene, an alkaline benzine compound, is harmful to human beings but not "universally fatal", a well-known physician and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday as a gas leak in a factory in Visakhapatnam triggered panic.

He says it can cause harm to humans by inhalation, ingestion, ocular effect or skin contact. There is no antidote, no definite medicine for reversing the effect of styrene and the treatment mainly remains supportive.

Dr Guleria explains:

*An alkaline benzine compound. It can cause harm to humans by inhalation, ingestion, ocular effect or skin contact

*Causes irritation in throat and airways which can lead to coughing, breathing difficulty and wheezing

*Higher levels of inhalation of Styrene can cause breathlessness and respiratory distress

*Those with close exposure to have severe effects

*Absorption can lead to CNS depression, that it affects brain and leads to headache, nausea, vomiting, unsteadiness of gait.

*High exposure can lead to coma, pulmonary oedema and sometimes irregular heartbeat

*Effect on skin is usually mild in the form of irritation, itching. It can also cause irritation in eyes

*Chances of long term health impacts are less, as it quickly metabolizes and leaves the system

Treatment

*No specific antidote, no definite medicine for reversing the effect of Styrene.

*Treatment mainly remains supportive

*In most people, there is good recovery

*People should be monitored for breathing difficulty and drowsiness because it can affect lungs and brain

*Some of the patients will have to be put on ventilator.

*Many will just require oxygen therapy

*Data in some cases suggests that serious persons are given steroids

Things to do

*First thing to do is to remove the person from the affected area

*Exposure can happen through clothes, so clothes need to be removed

*Eyes should be washed using water. Use tissue, towel to clean the skin.