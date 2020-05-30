VoIP exchange racket busted in Mumbai, one held

Voice Over Internet Protocol exchange racket busted in Mumbai, one held

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • May 30 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 16:40 ist

The Mumbai Police has busted a racket involved in operating an illegal Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) exchange in suburban Govandi here and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a specific tip-off received by the military intelligence, the Mumbai crime branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly conducted a raid on the exchange, the official said.

"Through the exchange, calls were being to various defence establishments in Kashmir," he said.

"One person has been arrested in this connection and over 190 SIM cards have been recovered," he said, adding that a probe is underway. 

Mumbai police
Jammu and Kashmir
Mumbai

