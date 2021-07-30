Volunteers reach Maharashtra's flood-affected areas with relief kits

A group of mountaineering volunteers from Pune landed in western Maharashtra and Konkan regions carrying relief materials, as the area continued to reel under the impact of mega-floods.

SBI’s Deputy General Manager M N Prasad along with AMGM president Umesh Zirpe flagged off the team of 12-15 mountaineer volunteers to Sangli, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Mahad and Poladpur.

Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahsangh (AMGM) is carrying out the mission in association with the State Bank of India. The team is carrying 7,000 kgs of material in three tempos.

Bedsheets and blankets were distributed to each house through AMGM’s Sangli team led by Aphale and More in Dhavali village, where 850 houses were submerged. AMGM’s Satara division is supporting the cause led by Ashish Mane.

The Kolhapur rural areas are in dire need of essential medicines and a team led by Dr Amar Adke, Kolhapur Giryarohan Santha, AMGM Kolhapur division is making the arrangements for the same. For Chiplun and Mahad residents, sanitary napkins, household clothing and general medicines have been sent.

Ratnadurga Mountaineers, Jiddhi Mountaineers, Samruddhi Bhutkar-Kartavya Sanstha Poladpur, Ajay Jadhav Pratapgad, Nisargamitra Panvel, Yashvanti Hikers Khopili, are also helping on the field.

TrekKshitij, Discovery Society Borivali, Maharashtra Seva Sangha Mulund have taken tremendous efforts to support flood-affected sections of society.

Through MMRCC (Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Center), various mountaineer volunteers are working with Sunil Bhatia from Mahabaleshwar Trekkers, and Shivendra Raje Rescue Team Satara.