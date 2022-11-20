Dhankhar lands in Doha to attend FIFA opening ceremony

VP Dhankhar arrives in Doha to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Besides attending the inaugural ceremony the vice president will also interact with members of the Indian community during his visit

PTI
PTI, Doha,
  • Nov 20 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 17:10 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emplanes for Doha on an official visit to Qatar to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday arrived in Doha for a two-day visit to the Gulf Kingdom during which he will represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup.

Dhankhar is visiting Doha at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives to a warm welcome in Doha, Qatar," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Besides attending the inaugural ceremony of the football World Cup, the vice president will also interact with members of the Indian community during his visit.

Also Watch | VP Dhankhar departs for Qatar to represent India in FIFA World Cup 2022

The vice president's visit would be an opportunity to join a close and friendly country Qatar as it hosts a major sporting event and also to acknowledge the role played and support extended by Indians in this World Cup, an MEA statement said on Friday.

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multi-faceted partnership extending to areas of trade, energy, security, defence, health, culture, education, among others, the MEA statement said.

In the last financial year, bilateral trade crossed $15 billion (one billion=100 crore).

Qatar plays an important partner in India's energy security and India participates in the gulf nation's food security.

India and Qatar would be celebrating 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations next year.

The MEA statement said people-to-people ties form an important element of bilateral relationship with over 840,000 Indians in Qatar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Qatar World Cup
Football
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Sports News

What's Brewing

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Tom Felton did not read 'Harry Potter' before auditions

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

Rash plans for port threaten sea turtle nesting grounds

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

'Dexter' to 'Drishyam': Can films inspire murders?

Boxed in the man box

Boxed in the man box

Pop goes the comic!

Pop goes the comic!

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

Bengaluru’s building designs get a timely tweak

 