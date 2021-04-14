Naidu, Modi to discuss Covid situation with Guvs today

VP M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi to discuss India's Covid-19 situation with Governors, Lieutenant Governors today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2021, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 11:16 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@DDNewslive

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to discuss India's Covid-19 situation with Governors and Lieutenant Governors via video conferencing today.

India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

More to follow...

