VP M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi to discuss India's Covid-19 situation with Governors, Lieutenant Governors today

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to discuss India's Covid-19 situation with Governors and Lieutenant Governors via video conferencing today.

India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

More to follow...