VP Naidu extends greetings on eve of Diwali

  • Nov 03 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 22:10 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted people on the eve of Diwali and expressed hope that the festival ushers in a new enthusiasm to make lives more fulfilling and bring happiness to everyone.

"Signifying the victory of good over evil, the festival reaffirms our belief in the noble ideals of Shri Ram's life. Shri Ram is the embodiment of truth, dharma, courage and compassion in our culture. The 'maryada purushottama' is revered as an ideal king, obedient son, invincible warrior and a role model for all," Naidu said.

He hoped that the festival which brings light, harmony, prosperity and peace ushers in a new enthusiasm to make lives more fulfilling and bring happiness to everyone. 

