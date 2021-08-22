VP Naidu greets people on World Sanskrit Day

He quoted Swami Vivekananda saying 'the very sound of Sanskrit is musical'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 14:12 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday quoted Swami Vivekananda to greet people on World Sanskrit Day, saying the very sound of Sanskrit is musical.

Sanskrit, an ancient and classical language of India, is the source of many other languages, he noted. 

"On this day, let us resolve to popularise and revive this beautiful language," Naidu was quoted as saying by the Vice President Secretariat in a tweet.

M Venkaihah Naidu
India News
Sanskrit

