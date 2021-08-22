VP Naidu greets people on World Sanskrit Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday quoted Swami Vivekananda to greet people on World Sanskrit Day, saying the very sound of Sanskrit is musical.
Sanskrit, an ancient and classical language of India, is the source of many other languages, he noted.
"On this day, let us resolve to popularise and revive this beautiful language," Naidu was quoted as saying by the Vice President Secretariat in a tweet.
The very sound of the Sanskrit is musical- Swami Vivekananda
My greetings on #WorldSanskritDay today. Sanskrit an ancient & classical language of India is the source of many other languages. On this day let us resolve to popularise & revive this beautiful language. #Sanskrit
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 22, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods
Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi
Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago
We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing burnout?
A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies
The acid test
Shadow over the spotlight
Uttar Pradesh Elections: A divided Opposition
DH Toon | Afghans reeling in fear as Taliban takeover