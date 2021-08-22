Naidu misses 'sister' Sushma Swaraj on 'Raksha Bandhan'

VP Naidu misses his 'sister' Sushma Swaraj on 'Raksha Bandhan'

Earlier in the day, the vice president celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 21:50 ist
Naidu was responding to a tweet by late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri. Credit: Twitter Photo/@BansuriSwaraj

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he misses his "sister" Sushma Swaraj, especially on Raksha Bandhan.

Naidu was responding to a tweet by late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri in which she had shared pictures of the former Union minister tying rakhi to Naidu and applying customary 'tika' on his forehead.

"Some bonds are so sweet and strong that they cannot be punctuated even by time! A very #HappyRakshaBandhan to everyone," she wrote.

Responding to the greetings, Naidu said he couldn't agree more.   

"... some bonds transcend time... Dearly miss my sister Sushma Ji, especially today," he tweeted.

Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019. 

Also read: 'Curses' and a legend stop these UP villages from celebrating 'Raksha Bandhan'

Earlier in the day, the vice president celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children in Bengaluru.

He urged people to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times. 

