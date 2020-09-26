VP pays tribute to Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary

VP Naidu pays tribute to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on 200th birth anniversary

  Sep 26 2020
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 13:16 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer and educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his 200th birth anniversary and remembered his efforts in abolishing the practice of child marriage.

Vidyasagar was born on this day in 1820.

"My humble tributes to great social reformer and educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his jayanti (birth anniversary) today.

"A multi-faceted genius, he is most widely admired for his crusade against child marriage and initiatives for widow remarriage," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

