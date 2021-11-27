VP Naidu urges people to reduce carbon footprint

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern on Saturday over the deteriorating air quality in the major cities of the country, especially during winters, and urged people to reduce their carbon footprint to the extent possible.

He also emphasised the need to set up good healthcare facilities in rural areas and urged the private sector to supplement the government's efforts in this regard by opening satellite centres of their urban facilities.

Virtually addressing an event on interventional pulmonology from the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, Naidu pointed to climate change and vehicular pollution as important contributing factors for the deteriorating air quality, an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said.

He stressed the need for a serious rethink on people's approach towards development from a sustainability standpoint. He also called upon people to evaluate their lifestyle and try to reduce their carbon footprint to the extent possible.

Observing the challenge of an increasing number of non-communicable diseases, including respiratory disorders, in the country, the vice president advised the youngsters to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

"Avoid sedentary habits, unhealthy diet and undertake regular physical activity like yoga or cycling," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu also called for rethinking the planning and construction approach of houses to ensure proper air circulation and sunlight in indoor spaces. He said the Covid-19 pandemic gave a timely reminder that the quality of air we breathe also determines our health and well-being.

