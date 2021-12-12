VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for proactive initiatives to translate literary works into Indian languages

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for proactive and concerted efforts to increase the number of translations of literary classics in Indian languages. In this regard, he suggested leveraging technological advancements in translation to make the rich heritage of regional Indian literature accessible to people in their own mother tongue, an official release said.

Naidu praised the efforts of institutions such as Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in translating classics such as 'Amuktamalyada' by Sri Krishnadevaraya into other Indian languages. He called for more such efforts from similar universities to preserve and promote the use of different languages in India. Addressing the Foundation Day celebrations of the Telugu University, the Vice President lauded the university's commitment to preserving the Telugu language, literature and history through various research initiatives.

Noting that globalisation has had a widespread impact, Naidu stressed that it must be ensured that the youth must not lose touch with their cultural heritage. Noting the importance of language in forming one's identity and boosting self-confidence in the youth, Naidu said people must take pride in their mother tongue. Naidu observed that the National Educational Policy, 2020, aims at promoting Indian languages and encourages primary education in a child's mother tongue. He said the medium of education must be in the mother tongue up to higher education and for technical courses too.

In this regard, Naidu called upon the universities to undertake advanced research in languages and improve the scientific and technical terminology in Indian languages in order to facilitate their wider reach and use in academia. Naidu paid tributes to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, late NT Rama Rao, who took the initiative to establish the University.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Telangana state government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in developing the University and furthering the cause of Telugu language and culture. On this occasion, the Vice President presented awards to Kurella Vittalacharya, poet and critic and Kalakrishna, Kuchipudi dance proponent.

Later, Naidu inaugurated the photo exhibition of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, another release said. Organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this exhibition highlights the various interesting aspects of the paired states of Haryana and Telangana like art forms, cuisine, festivals, monuments, tourism spots etc.

Writing in the visitors' book, the Vice President appreciated the efforts of the organisers in showcasing the culture of the paired states of Telangana and Haryana. Encouraging people to visit the exhibition, he wrote that such initiatives will go a long way in propagating the rich cultural heritage of the paired states and promoting people-to-people contacts. Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, attended the event, the release added.

