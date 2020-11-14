VP Naidu pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

VP Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Naidu also extended greetings on Children's Day which is observed on Nehru's birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 11:15 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India.

Naidu also extended greetings on Children's Day which is observed on Nehru's birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

Nehru was born on this day in 1889.

"My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care.

"The values of honesty, integrity, respecting elders along with the importance of Indian culture and harmonious co-existence with nature must be inculcated in the children from the very beginning," he said.

