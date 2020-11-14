VP Venkaiah Naidu urges people to go 'local for Diwali'

VP Venkaiah Naidu urges people to go 'local for Diwali'

As the fight against Covid-19 is still on, Naidu appealed to people to observe social distancing and other norms

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 10:25 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Diwali, appealing to the people to buy local products to encourage artisans.

"May this festival of lights usher happiness, prosperity and peace.

As we celebrate the festival, let us help spread some light in the homes of our local artisans, craftspersons and manufacturers by going #Local4Diwali," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

As the fight against Covid-19 is still on, Naidu appealed to people to observe social distancing and other norms and celebrate the festival in a safe and eco-friendly way. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Venkaiah naidu
Diwali

What's Brewing

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

 