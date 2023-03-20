Vulgarity in the name of creativity can not be tolerated: Anurag Thakur

In what comes as a stern message to OTT content creators, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated.
“The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that,” the minister told reporters in Nagpur on Sunday.
“These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it,” he added.
Thakur added that complaints have started to increase in the past few days, and the department is taking them very seriously.
“If there is a need to make a change we are willing to consider it seriously,” the minister added.
