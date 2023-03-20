OTT given freedom for creativity, not obscenity: Thakur

Vulgarity in the name of creativity can not be tolerated: Anurag Thakur

Thakur added that complaints have started to increase in the past few days, and the department is taking them very seriously

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 20 2023, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 00:21 ist
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. Credit: IANS Photo

In what comes as a stern message to OTT content creators, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated.

“The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that,” the minister told reporters in Nagpur on Sunday.

“These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it,” he added.

Thakur added that complaints have started to increase in the past few days, and the department is taking them very seriously.

“If there is a need to make a change we are willing to consider it seriously,” the minister added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Anurag Thakur
OTT
Obscenity

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 