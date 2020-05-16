Wait for guidelines on as coronavirus lockdown 4.0 set to start on Monday

India is all set to enter COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 from Monday but with lesser restrictions, even as states stared at a new challenge with people from abroad as well as migrant workers travelling to their native places amid fear of a possible rise in number of cases.

Almost all states have supported the idea of extended lockdown keeping in mind the influx of people from other states and abroad through special flights, trains and buses. Several migrants are also walking or taking a ride on trucks to their villages hundreds of kilometres, among them at least 100 lost lives in the past 10 days to accidents.

While arguing for lockdown, states also want relaxation in economic activities, as their revenue has been hit besides reports of job loss in tens of thousands. Containment zones will continue to be in a strict regime where practically no activity is allowed at present.

One of the contentious point on profiling of districts into red, orange and green zones may continue to be with the Centre though states want more say in it. However, the Centre may allow relaxations in red zones so that permitted activities do not continue to remain affected due to certain restrictions.

A detailed guidelines on lockdown 4.0 is expected soon and it is likely to have a ‘negative’ list that details the barred activities rather than a list of what is prohibited. All those activities out of the negative list would be permitted.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is looking at various options on further opening up public transport to facilitate travel of office-goers and workers in manufacturing units, as the functioning of these facilities have been permitted already with restrictions.

The MHA is looking at allowing plying of buses even in red zones, as states like Delhi has suggested. The lockdown 4.0 is also likely to allow plying autos, taxis and cab aggregators but with just two passengers even in red zones.

Demands are also there for the re-opening of Metro but the Centre is of the view that it may not be feasible as the routes pass through containment zones. The CISF, which guards the Delhi Metro, has already prepared a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

One of the suggestions is that Metro travel should be restricted to government officials in the initial period.

The complete opening up of air and rail traffic may take some more time as some states are still reluctant to allow huge influx of passengers. States like Tamil Nadu had earlier urged the Centre not to sent special trains to their states. Their argument is that it would result in a spike in cases and they would not be able to arrange hospital beds in such a scenario.

Shopping malls, barber shops and salons would continue to remain shut though markets may be allowed to function in a staggered manner. Construction activities could also get an impetus by allowing workers to travel to sites. At present, construction activities are permitted only with workers already staying in the work site.

It is also to be seen whether e-commerce firms will be allowed to operate in red zones to supply non-essential items. At present, e-commerce firms can deliver non-essential items in green and orange zones only.