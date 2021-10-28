Wankhede to head Aryan Khan case until evidence emerges against him: NCB

Under-fire NCB officer Sameer Wankhede will continue to remain in charge of the case involving the drug raid on a cruise ship unless substantial evidence of bribery emerges, senior NCB officer Gyaneshwar Singh has said, according to news agency ANI.

Wankhede, who lead the raid that resulted in the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was grilled after a witness in the case made sensational claims of a pay-off running in crores of rupees. Besides, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has also made a battery of accusations against the NCB officer, spanning forgery of caste certificate, extortion and unauthorised phone tapping.

Singh, who has arrived in Mumbai as the lead of the five-member team, said Wankhede has submitted documents pertaining to the case and that he will be questioned further if need be.

The case changed its tack after a witness Prabhakar Sail, who is reportedly the bodyguard of K P Gosavi, whose videos and photos with Aryan Khan following his arrest went viral, made claims of extortions. According to Sail, Gosavi had planned to seek Rs 25 crore, and then settle for Rs 18 crore, out of which Rs 8 crore was earmarked for Wankhede.

On Thursday morning, Gosavi was arrested by the Maharashtra Police in another case dating back to 2018.

Meanwhile, Wankhede has denied all allegations with NCB backing the officer for his "impeccable service record."

