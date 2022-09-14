France hopes to have 20,000 Indian students by 2025

'Want number of Indian students in France to climb to 20,000 by 2025,' says French minister

'I know it's an ambitious target, but I also know that between India and France, sky is the limit,' says the minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 12:53 ist
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna gestures while addressing the students during her visit at the Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

France wants the number of Indian students in the country to rise to 20,000 by 2025, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday.

Colonna is currently on a three-day visit to India.

"We want the number of Indian students to rise up to 20,000 by 2025. I know it's an ambitious target, but I also know that between India and France, sky is the limit," she said during an interaction with students at the Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi.

The French minister stressed that gender balance was a necessity in the field of education.

Also Read | Appreciating dollar, US inflation a thorn in the side of Indian students

"Much has changed when it comes to gender balance but we are still not there yet," she said.

As a part of her official visit from September 13-15, Colonna will travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits on Thursday.

She will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 14 "on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
France
Education

What's Brewing

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

 