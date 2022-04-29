'Wants to fool customers': TMC's Mahua Moitra accuses Decathlon of violating privacy laws

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has accused French sporting brand Decathlon of "violating privacy and consumer laws" by asking for her mobile number and email ID while making a purchase.

Moitra made accusations on Twitter saying that she visited a Decathlon store in Delhi to buy a pair of trousers in cash for her father. However, they sought her mobile number and email address to make the purchase.

Refusing to share her personal details with the store, Moitra made a tweet tagging the company while being at the store.

Want to buy my dad trousers for ₹1499 in CASH at @Decathlon_India Ansal Plaza & manager insists I need to put in my mobile number & email

ID to purchase.

Sorry @Decathlon_India you are violating privacy laws & consumer laws by insisting on this. Am at store currently. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 28, 2022

While her tweet stirred up a debate on the social media platform, Moitra also shared a screenshot of a message, which she claimed was from a top lawyer at the Supreme Court, urging her not to share her personal details.

"Don't give your mobile number to Decathlon. Ask them to reconfigure their system. I ran into the same problem with Lenskart and refused to give my mobile number. I spoke to their head manager and finally, he put in some random employee's mobile number," the message read adding that these retail chains "have configured their system in this way to trap the customers".

Received this message from a top lawyer at the Supreme Court just now. The sweet manager finally put in his number & got me out of store (with dad’s trousers) But @Decathlon_India needs to reconfigure now. pic.twitter.com/Ez4OxGDuJJ — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 28, 2022

The TMC leader further said that she often buys goods from Decathlon in the UK, but has never been asked to share such personal details, unless the customer wants a paperless receipt. "So clearly only the Indian arm wants to fool customers here. Not nice", she added.

I always buy stuff in UK from @DecathlonUK & they NEVER ask for mobile num & only for email if one wants paperless receipt.

So clearly only Indian arm wants to fool customers here. Not nice @Decathlon_India — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 28, 2022

While many Twitter users tried to counter Moitra saying that asking for a phone number and email ID is a regular process in retail shops, she defended herself saying that such details are not required when payment is made in cash, especially for a payment of just around Rs 1,500.

However, Moitra was later allowed to leave the shop with her purchase after she said the "sweet manager" put in his own number in the record.

Check out DH's latest videos: