War over suspending Question Hour during Monsoon Session of Parliament intensifies

The battle over non-inclusion of Question Hour during the Monsoon Session of Parliament intensified on Thursday with an official analysis sought to corner the Opposition claiming that 60% of the time allotted for Question Hour in the past five years in Rajya Sabha were wasted due to disruptions.

However, the Opposition countered it saying Question Hour was omitted only four times earlier when special sessions were convened. Amid intense debate over the issue, the government has indicated that un-starred questions where written reply is given will be in place, which has not satisfied the Opposition.

The controversy erupted after the government decided to omit Question Hour during the session, which is being held under unprecedented times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from September 14.

The analysis conducted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the orders of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that there were 332 sittings of the Upper House between 2015 and 2019.

Of the 332 hours available for Question Hour during this period, the analysis said only 133 hours and 17 minutes was spent on raising questions and obtaining oral replies from the concerned ministers. Sixty per cent of the Question Hour time went unused on account of disruptions etc, it said.

Actual time spent on Question Hour in 2015 was 18:07 hours while it was 34:48 hours in 2016. The highest was in 2017 when 35:13 hours of the Question Hour was utilised while the lowest was next year at 14:29 hours. Last year, 30:40 hours were utilised.

"The time spent on Question Hour crossed 50% of the available time only once during this five year period in 2017. Year-wise, the actual time spent on Question Hour was 26.25% of the available time during 2015; 48.33% during 2016; 57.73% during 2017; the lowest of 22.28% during 2018 and 47.17% during 2019," it said.

As a result of disruptions and forced adjournments, the time spent by the Rajya Sabha on the Oversight function (ensuring the accountability of the executive) has been steadily declining since 1978 since when the relevant data is available, hitting the lowest since 2015, it added.

"You don’t allow Question Hour where ministers have to stand up and answer questions from MPs and be held accountable. Now you only condescend to allow written Questions/Answers! Stop throwing crumbs. This is Parliament Not the Gujarat Gymkhana," Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.

Earlier, he also dismissed the argument that earlier also, Question Hour was omitted. He said on four occasions, it was done but those sessions were special sessions in 1961, 1975, 1976 and 1977.

Questioning the government decision to omit Question Hour and private member's business, CPI Parliamentary Party leader Binoy Vishwam wrote to Naidu saying the use of the Covid-19 pandemic to subvert democratic traditions and practices cannot be accepted.

CPI(M) MP K K Ragesh too raised the issue and wrote to Naidu saying, "the decision to suspend Question Hour and Private Member's business is an effort to negate accountability of the government and to suppress the voice of the Opposition."