'Was ignored by BJP because I have Muslim name'

Bhartiya Janata Party's leader, Mohammad Atiq who heads the BJP minority cell of Brahmpuri Mandal in Bihar, on Thursday, informed that he was not alerted by the party about the Feb 25 violence because he has a Muslim name.

"I haven’t left the BJP yet but I will in a few days if the party does not reach out to me… Main sadak par aa gaya hoon, phir kaise apne pairon pe khada hoon?" the BJP leader told The Indian Express.

Atiq’s undergarments factory in Karawal Nagar, Delhi was set on fire on the night of February 25.

“My neighbour called to tell me about the fire. I have not yet visited the factory out of fear. My younger brother’s factory nearby was also set on fire. I hoped the BJP leaders would at least call, extend help, console me,” Atiq further informed The Indian Express.

On February 23, clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties have been damaged as frenzied mobs had torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

