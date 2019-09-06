Watch: Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander's Lunar descent live

The Chandrayaan-2's landing module - Vikram - will descend on the Moon's surface, early on Saturday. Once Vikram has landed, Rover Pragyan roll out onto the lunar surface, from the lander. This historic event can be viewed on ISRO's official YouTube channel.

The landing is also telecasted in DD National as well.

The live streaming begins at 1:15 am. The live updates about the launch will be available on ISRO's official Twitter and Facebook handle.

Less than 3 hours to go !

Watch the live telecast from 1:15 AM IST on our website https://t.co/H6xiSf2TIP and on DD National.

Live streaming also available on:

Youtube: https://t.co/xzjitfLyHz, Facebook: https://t.co/zugXQAGoNq pic.twitter.com/8wQ1LL6nYA — ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019

India is the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon, and send a rover for experimentation, after former USSR, USA and China.