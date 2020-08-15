Watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech here

Watch Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort and PM Narendra Modi's speech here

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 15 2020, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 09:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the call for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) has captured people's imagination and become a "mantra" for everyone, as he pushed for raising India's share in the global economy.

For how long India will keep exporting raw materials and import finished products, Modi said in his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, and asked citizens to prepare themselves for a self-reliant India.

He also listed out a number of reform measures undertaken by his government which has resulted in a record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country last year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Independence Day
Red Fort
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister

What's Brewing

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 