Watch Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort and PM Narendra Modi's speech live here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday.

According to a Defence ministry statement, the Prime Minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Major Shweta Pandey will assist the Prime Minister.

in unfurling the National Flag. On his arrival at 7.18 AM in front of the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.