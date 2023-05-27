Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

The new Parliament building is set to replace the existing one as the seat of the world’s largest democracy. After being the icon of Indian democracy for almost a century, the existing historic structure will now cede its place to the newly-built Parliament building.

The current building, located in the heart of the Central Vista in the capital, was built in the 1920s and was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The building functioned as the Council House for the colonial government before being adopted by the post independence government as the parliament. The building was subjected to various ad-hoc constructions to help it function smoothly and also remain in sync with the latest technology.

However in the early 2010s, the demand for a new Parliament building started gaining currency. Letters from three Speakers of Lok Sabha i.e. Mrs Meira Kumar on 13.07.2012, Mrs Sumitra Mahajan on 09.12.2015 and Shri Om Birla on 02.08.2019 requested the respective Governments of their times to construct a new building for Parliament.

The Redevelopment of Central Vista Master Plan was conceived in September 2019 by the current government and the foundation stone of the new building was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020. The construction work then began and now on May 28 the new building will be inaugurated again by the Prime Minister only.

As per the Central Vista’s official website, the manpower utilised in the construction crossed 10,000 people with more than 8,500 of them working on-site. The gigantic task of construction was completed with the use of over 74,000 MT of steel, 2,00,000 MT of cement and close to 20,000 cubic meters of fly ash.

You can also watch the construction of the whole structure within two minutes through this video.

(Video credits: Central Vista official website)