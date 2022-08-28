Watch: Supertech twin towers gone in 9 seconds

In what can be called a visual spectacle, the Supertech twin towers in Noida were razed to the ground with an epic explosion on Sunday.
#WATCH | Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers, reduced to rubble pic.twitter.com/vlTgt4D4a3
— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022
Heavy police deployment was seen in the area where authorities had also stationed water tankers and anti-smog guns. The roads in and around the twin towers were heavily barricaded with authorities not allowing any vehicles there.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube