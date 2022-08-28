Watch: Supertech twin towers gone in 9 seconds

In what can be called a visual spectacle, the Supertech twin towers in Noida were razed to the ground with an epic explosion on Sunday.

#WATCH | Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers, reduced to rubble pic.twitter.com/vlTgt4D4a3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Heavy police deployment was seen in the area where authorities had also stationed water tankers and anti-smog guns. The roads in and around the twin towers were heavily barricaded with authorities not allowing any vehicles there.