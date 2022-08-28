Watch: Supertech twin towers gone in 9 seconds

Watch: Supertech twin towers gone in 9 seconds

All eyes were on Supertech Towers in Noida on Sunday as they were razed to the ground

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 28 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 14:38 ist

In what can be called a visual spectacle, the Supertech twin towers in Noida were razed to the ground with an epic explosion on Sunday. 

Heavy police deployment was seen in the area where authorities had also stationed water tankers and anti-smog guns. The roads in and around the twin towers were heavily barricaded with authorities not allowing any vehicles there.

