Water sample from Paswan’s residence fails BIS quality test

Water sample collected from the official residence of Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has failed Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) quality norms, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday.

The top court was informed that 11 samples collected from different parts of Delhi have failed the quality test on various counts out of 47 parameters.

The apex court ordered a joint inspection of drinking water in Delhi by a team of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), BIS and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials saying it is not the time to play blame game.

The court also asked BIS to suggest measures to improve water quality in the national capital like changing pipelines.

It asked the national standards body to file a report on water quality in other cities

The top court also expressed concerns over water mafia prevailing in the city and indicated drinking water supply is being disrupted to facilitate water tanker mafia.