WB: 4 dead in explosion at illegal firecracker factory

Four persons died in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Naihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district on Friday. Several other persons sustained injuries in the explosion have been hospitalised. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

According to sources in the district police the incident took place in the Devak area of Naihati in the afternoon. It came to notice when locals suddenly heard a loud explosion and rushed to the spot.

“The roof of the factory was blown off by the explosion. Three fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” a senior district police official. He also said that some among those who got injured are in critical condition.

Speaking to journalists Deputy Commissioner of Police of Barrackporwe Police Commissionerate Dhrubojyoti De said, “so far four bodies have been recovered.”

Police sources said that those who died in the explosion were workers of factory. They further revealed that it was still not clear how many people were in the factory when the explosion took place. “ We are yet to trace the owner of the factory,” sources said.

A section of locals alleged that the related factory was just one among scores of illegal firecracker factories which are running without any license and security measures. They also said that the explosion was so severe that glass windows of nearby houses got shattered.

The incident sparked a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP.

“There are a least 100 such illegal firecracker factory in the area. Under the guise of firecrackers, bombs were manufactured in the factory. I will inform the Union Home Ministry about it,” said local BJP MP Arjun Singh.

Denying the allegation senior TMC leader and state’s Food and Supplies Minister said “Arjun has a habit of making baseless allegation. He can complain to US President Donald Trump or the United Nations if he wants. Law will take it own course.”