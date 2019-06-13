WB Guv's meeting with party leaders inconclusive

The meeting of representatives of major political parties with West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi over post poll violence on Thursday did not yield any decisive result.

The development comes on a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Governor called the meeting at the behest of BJP.

While state BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the Governor gave a few suggestion which will be conveyed to the party leadership, CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim accused BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for disrupting peace in the state. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee did not address the media after the meeting.

“The Governor feels that all the political parties should adopt a constructive approach for the welfare of the state and its people, and he appeals to the people to work unitedly for peace and harmony consistent with the culture and traditions of West Bengal,” stated a release issued by the Governor’s office.

It further stated that consensus was reached on five issues— violence should stop, democratic rights should be protected, peace should be restored, media should play a positive role and no one should deliver provocative speeches.

“ They (Governors) have become BJP’s mouthpiece. He (Tripathi) was asked by BJP to hold an all party meeting so he convened it,” said Banerjee.

She also said that the Governor called her to attend the meeting but she declined.

“ He called me also. But I said I can’t go as you are the Governor and I am the elected government. Law and Order is a state subject and not your subject,” said Banerjee.