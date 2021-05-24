WB post-poll violence: Over 2,000 women lawyers write to CJI to constitute SIT

A total of 2,093 women lawyers from across the country have made a representation to the Chief Justice N V Ramana to constitute a special investigation team (SIT), fast track court and an effective complaint mechanism in matters connected with post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The women lawyers said the constitutional crisis and deplorable condition of the citizens residing in West Bengal continued since May 2 due to the post-poll violence.

“The perpetrators of violence have not even spared women and children... the current situations of gross violations of human rights in the state of West Bengal require the immediate attention of the highest court of the country," the representation said.

Also read: 40,000 victims in Bengal violence: BJP's B L Santhosh

The lawyers asked the top court to issue directions to the Director-General of Police of Assam, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand to prepare complete data of the people who have taken shelters in their respective states after a series of violence.

The lawyers alleged the police were hand in gloves with the goons and the victims were not in a position to even register their complaints.

“There is a complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the state. Even the media is silent for the past few days and not showing the true and current picture of the State of West Bengal," they claimed.

Also read: After Sonali Guha, Sarala Murmu wants to rejoin TMC

The signatories claimed to have impeccable pieces of evidence like photographs of the victims in camps, complaints, register from shelter homes, and specific affidavits etc.

They said the evidence can be provided to the top court in a sealed cover as and when it directs.

The plea urged the top court to constitute an SIT to register FIRs and investigate the deaths and other vengeful attacks.

Besides seeking a court-monitored investigation in a time-bound manner, and trial by a special fast track court, they also sought directions to the West Bengal government for payment of compensation to victims of the post-poll violence and loss of property.