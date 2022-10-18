WB teachers recruitment scam: SC allows CBI probe to continue

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the CBI to continue its investigation against current TMC MLA and then the President of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Dr Manik Bhattacharya in the primary teachers recruitment scam which rocked the West Bengal government with the arrest of then-Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and recovery of huge amounts of money.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath, however, stayed the Calcutta High Court's order which had cancelled appointment of 269 candidates, saying, "no material has been showing their direct complicity in the process of appointment".

"What weighed with the Single Judge in directing their termination in a case where they were not even the parties appears to be materials that was revealed in response to orders of the court. Such orders reflect some kind of investigative role that was being undertaken by the court itself in obtaining documents from the recruiting bodies. It was also not a case the respective appointments were of very recent origin," the bench said.

Acting on a petition filed by Bhattacharya, the top court suspended the order removing him from the post but did not direct his reinstatement.

It noted that the order removing him was "flawed" for not fulfilling the requirements of procedural fairness as he was not heard by the High Court.

"At this stage, we are not directing his reinstatement in the same post. We have been apprised that the state government itself has already engaged someone as the President of the Board. We accordingly hold that the present incumbent to the post shall continue till final outcome of the writ petition," the bench said.

It also protected Bhattacharya from any coercive action in the CBI case.

The court, however, was informed that he has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 12 in a separate money laundering case.

The top court issued notice to the petitioners before the High Court and also asked the CBI to file a comprehensive status report on investigation in the scam within four weeks.