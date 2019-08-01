We expressed concern over US military aid to Pak: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it had expressed its concerns to the US over its reported military assistance to Pakistan.

This was in connection with recent reports of the Pentagon notifying the US Congress of its decision to approve military sales worth USD 125 million that would result in the monitoring of Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in his weekly briefing, was answering a question about the US resuming military assistance to Pakistan, which he stated, was 'factually incorrect'.

"What we have been told by the US side is that the proposed sale does not indicate any change in the US policy of maintaining a freeze in military assistance to Pakistan," Kumar said.

He cited a press statement issued by the US, which said that the sale was intended to enable the US to continue technical and logistical support services, to assist in the oversight of the operations of F-16 aircraft in Pakistan's inventory.

"We have taken up the matter with the US ambassador here in Delhi as well as with the Government of the United States in Washington through our ambassador. We have expressed grave concern over the US military assistance to Pakistan," said Kumar.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team in continued support of the F-16 programme for an estimated cost of USD 125 million," the US Defence Security Cooperation had said in a statement.