We look forward to season of incredible performances: PM Modi wishes Japanese counterpart for Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony and said, "We look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons."
The Olympics, postponed for a year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday.
Wishing PM Suga and Japan the very best for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Modi tweeted, "We look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons!"
India is being represented by its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons.
