We look forward to season of incredible performances: PM Modi wishes Japanese counterpart for Olympics

The Olympics, postponed for a year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday

  • Jul 23 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 14:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: @PMOIndia/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony and said, "We look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons."

The Olympics, postponed for a year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday.

Table Tennis: Can India do the unthinkable again?

Wishing PM Suga and Japan the very best for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Modi tweeted, "We look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons!"

India is being represented by its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons. 

