Need to build nation that can maintain global peace: PM

We need to build nation capable of establishing peace across globe: PM Modi

The PM also said that India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

PTI
PTI, Vadodara,
  • May 19 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 14:14 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need for building a nation capable of establishing peace in the world, amid international disturbances and struggles.

He was virtually addressing a youth conclave organised here in Gujarat by Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara. "Today we want to take an oath to establish a new India, we are working to do it...India, which has a new forward-looking identity while it maintains its age-old traditions,” Modi said.

The PM also said that India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Gucci, Adidas’s leaky $1,644 umbrella faces backlash

Gucci, Adidas’s leaky $1,644 umbrella faces backlash

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 