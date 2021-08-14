We should not let our guard down: President Kovind on Covid-19 situation

The public healthcare infrastructure of even the advanced economies could not withstand the Covid-19 crisis, President Ram Nath Kovind said, adding that the ‘leadership’ had risen to the challenge posed by the second wave of the pandemic in India.

“If we have learned our lessons (from the second Covid-19 wave) well, we know that this is the time of extra care and caution. We shall not let our guard down,” Kovind said, addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

The President underlined that the vaccines were the best possible protection offered by science. “Under the world's biggest vaccination campaign going on in our country, more than 50 crore fellow citizens have been vaccinated so far,” he said, urging all eligible citizens who are yet to get vaccinated to do so at the earliest and also inspire others.

The brutal second wave of the pandemic resulted in the death of over 2.5 lakh people across the country in April-May this year – almost double the toll during the first wave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government drew flak from the opposition parties for alleged failures in responding to the crisis, as a large number of people died without being able to get admitted in the hospitals, which ran out of beds. A number of people also reportedly died without getting oxygen support.

The President said that the second Covid-19 wave had brought the country’s public healthcare infrastructure under stress. “The reality is that no infrastructure, even of advanced economies, could withstand a crisis of such enormous proportions,” he said but noted that efforts had been made on war-footing to plug the gaps and the leadership had risen to the challenge. “The government’s endeavours were supplemented by initiatives of the states, private sector healthcare facilities, the civil society and others,” he said.

Kovind also acknowledged the support Government of India received from the other nations to deal with the situation. “In this extraordinary mission, foreign nations shared the essentials generously, just as India had reached out to many nations with medicine, equipment and vaccines,” he said.

The President said that the economic impact of the pandemic was as disastrous as its health impact. The government has been concerned about the lower middle classes and the poor, as well as about the small and medium industries. The government had distributed food grains to about 80 crore people in May and June and had announced a new stimulus package worth Rupees 6.28 lakh crore to boost the selected Covid-affected sectors, said Kovind.